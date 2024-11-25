UNIFIL 'seriously concerned' by deadly strikes on Lebanon army

UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon expressed worry Monday over deadly strikes on Lebanese soldiers, which Beirut blames on Israel, despite the army staying out of the war between Hezbollah and Israel.

"UNIFIL is seriously concerned by numerous strikes on the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) inside the Lebanese territories," the peacekeepers said in a statement, using the acronym for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

The army has reported 19 members killed while on active duty.

The army's "role remains vital for the full implementation of Resolution 1701 (2006), which is essential to ending the ongoing violence between Hizbullah and Israel", UNIFIL said.

Resolution 1701 ended the last Hezbollah-Israel war of 2006 and stated that Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers should be the only armed forces in the country's south, where Hezbollah holds sway.

It also called for Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon and forms the basis for ongoing ceasefire talks.

UNIFIL, currently with more than 9,300 troops, has been stationed in southern Lebanon since 1978 and is tasked with monitoring the "Blue Line" of demarcation with Israel.

"We remain deeply alarmed by the escalation of hostilities and the widespread destruction and loss of life across the Blue Line," the peacekeepers said, urging parties "to address their differences through negotiations -- not through violence".

On Sunday, the Israeli military expressed "regret" for an incident in which a Lebanese army position was hit, saying "its operations are directed solely against the Hezbollah" group.

The Lebanese army reported one soldier killed in the incident and 18 others wounded.







