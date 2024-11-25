UK targets Russian shadow fleet in largest sanctions package yet

The UK has imposed sanctions on 30 ships in Russia's shadow fleet, marking the largest package of its kind by the UK that aims to constrain the Kremlin's ability to fund its war in Ukraine.

According to an official statement, these vessels, responsible for transporting over $4.3 billion worth of oil and oil products like gasoline in the past year, bring the total number of oil tankers sanctioned by the UK to 73.

"46 countries and the EU have now signed up to the UK-led call to action against the Shadow fleet, announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the European Political Community summit in July," the statement said.

"Today's announcement comes as the Foreign Secretary uses the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Italy to push other countries to maintain pressure on Russia's war machine, in parallel with efforts to step up military and financial support for Ukraine," it added.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, speaking at the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Italy, emphasized the strategic importance of these sanctions.

"Russia's oil revenues are fueling the fires of war and destruction in Ukraine. I will work with our G7 partners and beyond to exert relentless pressure on the Kremlin, disrupt the flow of money into its war chest, erode its military machine, and constrain its malign behavior worldwide," Lammy stated.

The sanctions also target insurance companies that support the shadow fleet, amplifying the financial and operational pressure on Russia.

By cutting off critical revenue streams, the UK and its allies aim to degrade Russia's military capabilities while protecting global trade from unsafe shipping practices and potential oil spills.

The foreign secretary also highlighted the UK's commitment to the Global Combat Air Program, a trilateral initiative with Japan and Italy.

The program will bolster collective defense capabilities and create jobs through its newly announced UK-based headquarters.