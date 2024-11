Russia says it downs seven Ukrainian missiles over Kursk region

Russia's air defence systems destroyed seven Ukrainian missiles overnight over the Kursk region, governor of the Russian region that borders Ukraine said on Monday.

He said that air defence units also destroyed seven Ukrainian drones. He did not provide further details.

A pro-Russian military analyst Roman Alyokhin, who serves as an adviser to the governor, said on his Telegram messaging channel that "Kursk was subjected to a massive attack by foreign-made missiles" overnight.