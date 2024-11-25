 Contact Us
The Kremlin criticized the Biden administration for not prioritizing peace in Ukraine, contrasting it with President-elect Donald Trump's circle, which had spoken about seeking peace. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that President Putin has expressed willingness for dialogue over the Ukraine conflict.

Published November 25,2024
The Kremlin said on Monday that President-elect Donald Trump's circle spoke of peace in Ukraine while the current U.S. administration of Joe Biden did not.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly said that Moscow was ready for dialogue over Ukraine.

Trump is "very concerned" about an escalation in fighting between Russia and Ukraine, Trump's pick for national security adviser, Mike Waltz, told Fox News on Sunday, saying the war must be brought "to a responsible end".