Kremlin says Trump circle talks of peace unlike Biden administration

The Kremlin said on Monday that President-elect Donald Trump's circle spoke of peace in Ukraine while the current U.S. administration of Joe Biden did not.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly said that Moscow was ready for dialogue over Ukraine.

Trump is "very concerned" about an escalation in fighting between Russia and Ukraine, Trump's pick for national security adviser, Mike Waltz, told Fox News on Sunday, saying the war must be brought "to a responsible end".









