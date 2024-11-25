Collapse of 2-state solution could impact far beyond Middle East: UN official

The UN on Monday warned that the ongoing crisis in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories could lead to a collapse of key international principles, with repercussions spreading far beyond the Middle East.

"Regrettably, the situation remains grave across the region," Muhannad Hadi, speaking on behalf of UN Special Coordinator Tor Wennesland, told the UN Security Council.

Hadi, who is humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, urged immediate action to prevent further devastation and called for an immediate cease-fire, the unconditional release of hostages, and de-escalation of tensions.

"As winter approaches, the horror in Gaza continues to grind on with no end in sight," he said, highlighting the catastrophic levels of humanitarian crisis in Gaza with Israeli army's intensified attacks causing widespread casualties, destruction, and displacement.

Urging Israel to facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of aid, Hadi stated that "the level of essential goods, including humanitarian assistance, that has been allowed into Gaza is deplorably inadequate to meet the overwhelming needs of the population."

He also expressed concern over the creation of buffer zones in North Gaza, which he said could result in a long-term reduction of Palestinian territory.

"As we confront the enormous challenges in Gaza, we are also witnessing the increasingly dangerous dynamics unfolding in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem," he said, warning against illegal settler attacks on Palestinian communities, continued demolitions of Palestinian-owned structures, and the Israeli government's expansion of settlements.

"I reiterate that annexation constitutes a violation of international law and must be firmly rejected," he said.

Hadi warned that the collapse of decades-old frameworks for peace could have far-reaching global implications, and said: "If the forces seeking to undermine the two-State solution are successful, the collapse of the relevant principles and institutional structures will have a ripple effect that could spread far beyond the Middle East."

Calling on UN Security Council and member states "to guard against this unraveling and to avoid traps that we know all too well," Hadi also said, "amidst the unimaginable horror of the past more than one year, I fear that even after the guns fall silent we will have lost hope for a better future and unraveled decades of hard fought for institutions."