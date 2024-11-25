Biden pardons turkeys 'Peach' and 'Blossom' in his final Thanksgiving event

US President Joe Biden pardoned Monday a pair of turkeys named "Peach" and "Blossom" in the president's last annual pre-Thanksgiving White House tradition.

Biden reflected on his four years in the White House, saying it has been "the honor of my life" to serve as president, adding he is "forever grateful" to have had the opportunity to be commander-in-chief. Still, he joked whimsically when issuing the pardons as roughly 2,500 people gathered on the South Lawn.

"Fellas, your prayers are gonna be answered today. Based on your temperament and commitment to being productive members of society, I hereby pardon Peach and Blossom," Biden declared to a chorus of cheers, noting their names are an homage to the state flower of his native Delaware, the peach blossom.

"Peach and Blossom will join the free birds of the United States of America," he added.

The turkeys are slated to be sent to Farmamerica: Minnesota Agricultural Interpretive Center, a tourist attraction in Waseca, Minnesota that seeks to educate visitors about agriculture.

That is a far cry from the dinner table that thousands of turkeys end up as a centerpiece for across the nation on the Thanksgiving holiday.