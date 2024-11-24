PROTESTS IN GERMANY AGAINST ISRAELS ATTACKS ON GAZA, LEBANON

Protests in Germany against Israel's attacks on Gaza, Lebanon

Deadly attacks by Israel on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon were protested Saturday in Berlin.

Hundreds gathered at Leopold Square in the Wedding district to support Palestine and denounce the attacks.

Demonstrators, carrying Palestinian and Lebanese flags, chanted against the German government for supplying weapons to Israel and criticized Israeli actions.

Protesters held banners and signs with messages, including, "Freedom for Palestine", "Stop the genocide in Gaza", "The ban on boycotts proves their effectiveness", "One genocide does not justify another", "Germany, stop arming Netanyahu's fascist regime" and "Genocide with bombs and war crimes, Israel is killing."

Some demonstrators carried bread and bags labeled flour to draw attention to the hunger faced by Gaza residents.

Police, who implemented strict security measures around the area, detained at least four people during the protest.