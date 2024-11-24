AT LEAST 44,211 PALESTINIANS KILLED SINCE START OF ISRAELS GENOCIDAL OFFENSIVE IN GAZA STRIP - MINISTRY

 Contact Us
The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 44,211 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Palestinian resistance movements. The toll includes 35 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 104,567 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.

Published November 24,2024
At least 44,211 Palestinians have been killed and 104,567 wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, Gaza's health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.