AT LEAST 44,211 PALESTINIANS KILLED SINCE START OF ISRAELS GENOCIDAL OFFENSIVE IN GAZA STRIP - MINISTRY

At least 44,211 Palestinians killed since start of Israel's genocidal offensive in Gaza Strip - ministry
The health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 44,211 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Palestinian resistance movements. The toll includes 35 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 104,567 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.