Zelensky accuses Putin of new war crimes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday accused Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin of new war crimes following the missile attack on the city of Dnipro with a new medium-range missile.



Zelensky, in his evening video address, said "when someone starts using other countries not only for terror, but also for testing their new missiles through terror, this is definitely an international crime."



Earlier, Putin described the use of the medium-range missile as a successful test under war conditions.



Zelensky said that Russia's behaviour is "making a mockery" of the positions of China and the countries of the Global South, which are calling for moderation. Once again, he called for a strong response from the international community.



The Kremlin accuses Kiev and the West of escalation and sees the use of the new missile as a response to the shelling of Russian territory with long-range Western weapons by Ukraine.



Zelensky also made an appeal to his compatriots and the foreign diplomats working in Kiev. He stated that Ukraine is working to strengthen its air defence. Nevertheless, every air raid alarm should be taken seriously, and cover should be sought in case of danger.



At the same time, he said, the potential threat of a Russian missile attack should not be used as an excuse to take time off, referring to the partially closed embassies in the country.



"When the siren sounds, we go for cover. And when there is no siren, we work and serve."



He said Putin will continue to intimidate Ukraine.



"He has built his entire power on this."









