Ukrainian military reports fierce Russian attacks along the front

Advancing Russian troops and Ukrainian defenders continue to engage in fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian military officials.



In its morning report on Saturday, the Ukrainian General Staff in Kiev cited the comparatively high number of 194 attacks since Friday morning.



"The enemy is using its superiority in men and materiel and is constantly attacking our positions," the general staff said.



On the Pokrovsk front section in the Donetsk region alone, 44 attacks were counted, although the military data cannot be verified in detail.



There were 36 Russian assaults near the extremely vulnerable town of Kurakhove. According to situation maps, a cauldron is threatening to form to the south of the town, from which it is likely to be difficult for the Ukrainian soldiers to withdraw.



The Ukrainian military blog DeepState also referred to the Russian advance near Velyka Novosilka in the south of the Donetsk region. The Ukrainians are losing territory there that they had recaptured during their summer offensive in 2023.



Russian military blogs report further advances by their troops in the mining town of Toretsk.









