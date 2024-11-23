 Contact Us
Turkish President Erdoğan expresses support for ICC arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed support for the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, he praised the decision as a "courageous" step and called for it to be executed by all countries that are part of the ICC agreement, aiming to restore global trust in the international justice system.

Published November 23,2024
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday praised the "courageous decision" of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to seek the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant.

"We support the arrest warrant. We consider it important that this courageous decision be carried out by all country members of the accord to renew the trust of humanity in the international system," Erdoğan said in a speech in Istanbul. The ICC issued the warrants against the Israeli leaders on Thursday on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Gaza conflict.