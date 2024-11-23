NATO boss Rutte held talks with Trump in Florida, alliance says

 Contact Us
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, according to a NATO spokesperson. They discussed various global security issues facing the Alliance.

Published November 23,2024
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, a spokesperson for the transatlantic military alliance said on Saturday.

"They discussed the range of global security issues facing the Alliance," the spokesperson, Farah Dakhlallah, said in a brief statement.

On Friday, NATO did not respond to requests for comment on Dutch media reports that Rutte - a former prime minister of the Netherlands - had flown to Florida on a Dutch government plane to meet Trump.

Rutte was widely regarded as one of the best European leaders at forging a good working relationship with Trump during his first, 2017-21 term as U.S. president.