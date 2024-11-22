Russian strikes kill at least 2 in northeast Ukraine

Russian strikes killed at least two people in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, the acting mayor said Friday.

"Several massive explosions occurred in Sumy," Artem Kobzar said in a video message on Telegram, adding that at least two people had died.

He said air defences were still working as of just before 6:00 am local time (0400 GMT) and warned residents to stay away from windows.

The Sumy regional military administration said a residential neighbourhood had been struck by a Russian UAV, adding that rescue operations were underway.

Sumy lies across the border from Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops captured swathes of territory after launching a major ground offensive in August.

The strikes come a day after Russia fired a new generation intermediate-range missile at Ukraine -- which Putin hinted was capable of unleashing a nuclear payload.

In recent days, Ukraine has fired US and UK-supplied missiles at Russian territory for the first time, escalating already sky-high tensions in the nearly three-year-long conflict.







