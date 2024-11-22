Russia informed U.S. of ballistic missile attack on Ukraine: Pentagon

Russia notified the U.S. before its experimental launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) targeting Ukraine, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday.

"The United States was pre-notified briefly before the launch through Nuclear Risk Reduction channels," spokesman Sabrina Singh told reporters

The IRBM was based on Russia's RS-26 "Rubezh" intercontinental ballistic missile model, she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that his country struck the Pivdenmash aerospace plant in Dnipro in central-eastern Ukraine with a new hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile.

Putin updated Moscow's nuclear doctrine on Tuesday, allowing for the potential nuclear weapon use in response to conventional missile attacks backed by a nuclear power.

The escalation came amid reports that the Biden administration authorized Ukraine to use long-range U.S. missiles to target deep within Russia following reports of North Korea sending troops to support Moscow's war effort.

Asked about Putin's remarks that Russia could strike countries who let Ukraine use their missiles, Singh said Washington has observed no changes in Moscow's nuclear posture.

"We haven't seen any adjustments that we've observed in their nuclear posture, and we haven't adjusted our nuclear posture in exchange," she said. "We've seen this type of dangerous, reckless rhetoric before from President Putin. What we're focused on is continuing to support Ukraine with what it needs."