Arab countries welcome ICC arrest warrants agains Netanyahu, Gallant for war crimes in Palestine

Arab countries welcomed the decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to formally issue arrest warrants Thursday for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The Iraqi government "values the courageous and just stance taken by the International Criminal Court in issuing arrest warrants against the head of the Zionist entity's government and its former defense minister," government spokesperson Basim al-Awadi said in a statement.

"This historic decision affirms that no matter how much oppression persists and tries to prevail, justice and truth will confront it and prevent it from dominating the world," he added.

Al-Awadi described the decision as "a vindication for the blood of the innocent and martyrs who perished during the criminal (genocidal) war waged by the Zionist entity for more than a year against Gaza and Lebanon."

He reiterated his country's demand for an end to the Israeli onslaught and urged "all free nations to implement this decision by bringing the accused to the competent courts to hold them accountable for their blatant violations against humanity."

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the ICC's decision "must be respected and implemented without selectivity."

"This is a pivotal moment that requires immediate and effective international action to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza," Safadi added during a press conference with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The court's decision is "a message to the entire international community emphasizing the necessity of stopping the massacres against the Palestinian people," he added.

Algeria also praised the ICC's verdict, describing it as "an important step and a tangible advancement toward ending decades of impunity and the evasion of accountability and punishment by the Israeli occupation."

It emphasized that "the Israeli occupation has perpetrated crimes against the Palestinian people and against all the countries and peoples of the region."

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year, killing more than 44,000 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,000.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

The ICC announced in a landmark move Thursday that it issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The court's Pre-Trial Chamber I said it "issued warrants of arrest for two individuals, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu and Mr. Yoav Gallant, for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024, the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest."

"The Chamber considered that there are reasonable grounds to believe that both individuals intentionally and knowingly deprived the civilian population in Gaza of objects indispensable to their survival, including food, water and medicine and medical supplies as well as fuel and electricity," the decision said.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.









