Russia claims to have taken control of another settlement in Ukraine

Russia on Thursday claimed that its forces have taken control of the village of Dalnje in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

According to a Defense Ministry statement, the village fell under Russian control following an operation led by the Southern group of forces.

Dalnje is located southeast of the city of Kurakhove, a key stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the region, next to the road that connects the city to the village of Uspenivka.

Ukraine has yet to respond to Russia's allegations, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing armed conflict.









