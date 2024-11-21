 Contact Us
Published November 21,2024
KREMLIN REFUSES TO COMMENT ON ALLEGED LAUNCH OF INTERCONTINENTAL BALLISTIC MISSILES ON UKRAINE

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday declined to comment on Ukraine's claims about an alleged intercontinental ballistic missile launch from Russia to Ukraine.

At a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov redirected inquiries to the Russian Defense Ministry, saying: "I recommend contacting the military. At the moment, I have no information on this topic."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's armed forces alleged that Russia targeted the city of Dnipro with missiles, including an intercontinental ballistic missile launched from the Astrakhan region.