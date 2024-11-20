UN chief 'alarmed' about increasing violence in Haiti

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed alarm Tuesday about the escalating violence in Haiti while reiterating the need for a political transition.

"The Secretary-General is alarmed by the escalating violence in Haiti, where armed gangs are reported to be gaining ground in the capital Port-au-Prince," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on behalf of Guterres.

It noted that Guterres "strongly supports efforts by the Haitian National Police, with the backing of the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission to address the mounting violence."

Reiterating his "pressing call to ensure that the MSS mission receives the financial and logistical support it needs to successfully implement its mandate," the statement said: "He also emphasizes the importance of urgent progress in the political transition."

Haiti has been grappling with a wave of gang violence in recent years, worsened by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021.

Gangs control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince and terrorize the population through killings, kidnappings and rape, and there seems to be no end in sight.

Haiti's national police has about 9,000 officers to provide security for more than 11 million people, according to the UN.