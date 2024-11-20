Level of destruction in Lebanon is 'appalling': UN official

The UN expressed grave concern Tuesday over ongoing hostilities in southern Lebanon, with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations describing the situation as "appalling."

Noting that the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is currently operating under "very challenging and difficult conditions," Jean-Pierre Lacroix, speaking at a news conference, said "UNIFIL remains at all its positions and is carrying out a number of activities" to sustain its presence.

Lacroix noted that the volatile environment has limited the mission's activities and reported three separate incidents impacting UNIFIL peacekeepers Tuesday, including clashes, exchanges of fire and airstrikes.

"The level of devastation, the level of destruction, displacement, losses of life is really appalling," he said, calling for an immediate end to the hostilities and stressing the importance of respecting international humanitarian law to protect civilians.

"I use the opportunity of my visits (to Israel and Lebanon) to remind all the parties of their obligation to protect the safety and security of the peacekeepers," Lacroix said, acknowledging frustration over recurring attacks.

He added that "we even have some videos that suggest…intentionality," in reference to certain assaults on peacekeepers.

Asked about reports of Israel's use of white phosphorus and cluster munitions in Lebanon, Lacroix confirmed the reports and stressed that these weapons should not be used in conditions where civilian populations are potentially affected.

He reiterated the UN's appeal for adherence to international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians, adding that "unfortunately, what we're seeing is that these calls are not always heeded."











