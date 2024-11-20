Iran warns of 'proportionate' response to Western IAEA resolution

Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi warned on Wednesday of a "proportionate" response from Tehran if a Western-backed resolution critical of Iran is passed at the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Araghchi said in a phone conversation with IAEA chief Rafel Grossi that if the parties "ignore Iran's goodwill and interactive approach and put non-constructive measures on the agenda in the Board of Governors meeting through the issuance of a resolution, Iran will respond in a proportionate and appropriate manner."









