Iran warns of 'proportionate' response to Western IAEA resolution

Iran's top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, warned on Wednesday that Tehran would respond "in a proportionate and appropriate manner" if a Western-backed resolution critical of Iran is passed at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

AFP WORLD
Published November 20,2024
Araghchi said in a phone conversation with IAEA chief Rafel Grossi that if the parties "ignore Iran's goodwill and interactive approach and put non-constructive measures on the agenda in the Board of Governors meeting through the issuance of a resolution, Iran will respond in a proportionate and appropriate manner."