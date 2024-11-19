UN RIGHTS CHIEF CONDEMNS RUSSIAN ATTACKS ON UKRAINES ENERGY NETWORK

The UN human rights chief on Friday condemned a wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine's power network over the weekend that inflicted "further misery on civilians."

In a statement, Volker Turk said the missile and long-range drone attacks affected at least 15 regions across the country, including Kyiv.

"These latest attacks on energy installations are yet another cruel blow to civilians who have already endured so much," said Turk.

Turk's remarks came a day before Russia's war in Ukraine was set to mark the grim milestone of 1,000 days.

"A winter power shortage will place the health and well-being of civilians, particularly older people, those with disabilities, low-income families, and the internally displaced, at grave risk," he said.

He reiterated his call on Moscow to meet its international obligations, cease its armed attack immediately and withdraw all of its military forces from Ukraine.

"It has been 1,000 days too many of senseless pain and suffering since Russia's full-scale armed attack on Ukraine began," Turk said. "Violations of human rights have become the order of the day, both in the conduct of hostilities and in areas under occupation."

At least 12,162 civilians have been killed since the Russian full-scale armed attack began on 24 February 2022-among them 659 children, according to the statement, while at least 26,919 civilians have been injured.

It added that 92% of civilian casualties have been the result of the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects.