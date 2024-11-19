Russia 'wants to plunge Ukraine into darkness,' UK minister warns

British Foreign Minister David Lammy delivered a stark warning at the UN Security Council on Monday, highlighting the far-reaching consequences of Russia's continued war on Ukraine.

"Unless (Russian President Vladimir) Putin fails, we could plunge into a world where the principles enshrined in the UN Charter will have lost their meaning. Unless Putin fails, others will be inspired to wage imperialist wars of conquest. Unless Putin fails, our faith in international law may never return," Lammy warned, adding that "unless Putin fails, each of our borders will be less safe."

Highlighting Russia's missile attack over the weekend, Lammy said the attack on Ukraine's "energy infrastructure should serve as a reminder that Putin wants to plunge Ukraine into darkness."

He also criticized Putin's reliance on North Korea and Iran for reinforcements and weapons.

"Putin has lost so many soldiers 1,000 days into a war he thought he would win in days," Lammy said, reiterating the UK's enhanced sanctions on Russia and its allies.

"Today, I can announce fresh sanctions on Iran Air and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, a direct response to Iran's ballistic missile deliveries to Russia," Lammy announced, adding that the UK is also committing £3 billion ($3.8 billion) in military aid and backing a G7 package providing $50 billion in assistance.

"Putin only responds to strength," Lammy said.

"To have lasting peace, lasting security, we've got to stand as strong, as united, as patient, as determined as the Ukrainian people. My message to Vladimir Putin is simple: we will never let up on countering Russian aggression at every turn," he added.

US envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield emphasized the resilience of the Ukrainian people but noted that "winter is approaching."

"Russia's relentless attacks have devastated critical infrastructure, leaving millions of homes without light, heat and water," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Citing Russia's earlier veto of a UN resolution aimed at facilitating humanitarian aid to Sudan, she said: "You heard them (Russia) declare their support for the Palestinian people, but as I know this is just hypocrisy at its best and lies that they are concerned at the worst."

On reports of North Korean troops supporting Russia, Thomas-Greenfield said "it is a move without modern precedent."

She claimed that North Korea's support violates numerous UN Security Council resolutions and said "these are the actions of a rogue state."

The US envoy further criticized Russia for attempting to legitimize these activities and lying to justify them.

Accusing Putin of "never" recognizing Ukraine as an independent state, Thomas-Greenfield said: "Indeed, he's gone on the record multiple times saying 'Ukraine is not even a state.' Perhaps, it is why Putin so underestimated the resolve of the Ukrainian people."

She announced that the US would unveil new security assistance for Ukraine in the coming days, noting that support for Ukraine transcends partisan politics.

"Standing up for democracy and human rights is above petty politics and outlasts any one leader or term," she said.