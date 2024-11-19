Polish FM: Europe must strengthen security after US election

Europe must bolster its own security in light of likely changes in US foreign policy, Poland's foreign minister told reporters after a meeting in Warsaw with his counterparts from Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

"We agreed that Europe must take on greater responsibility for its own security, including through a more balanced distribution of burdens in NATO. Strengthening the European defense potential should go hand in hand with maintaining the US' commitment to improving our security," Radoslaw Sikorski said.

"We are convinced that in the current geopolitical situation, cooperation between Europe and the US remains crucial for the security and prosperity of the Euro-Atlantic community. Only strong transatlantic ties will allow us to effectively counteract the growing threats from Russia and other countries," he added.

"Our meeting also took place two weeks after the elections in the USA. Our talks served to develop a coherent message to the new administration. Strong transatlantic relations are a common interest that increases our political, economic and military influence," Sikorski pointed out.

On Ukraine, Sikorski said: "This meeting is to be a clear symbol of our solidarity and unity with the Ukrainian nation. A nation that is defending its independence against brutal invaders with determination and courage."

"Together with the future High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs, we considered the possibilities of increasing our support for Ukraine. In this context, I note with appreciation the readiness of the largest EU countries to take on the burden of military and financial support for Ukraine in the context of a possible reduction in US involvement," he continued.

"We agreed that imposing on Ukraine peaceful solutions that are contrary to its interests or lack social acceptance would negatively affect the country's stability. Scenarios for resolving the conflict and ending Russian aggression must be developed in close cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities," Sikorski emphasized.

"We have no illusions, Putin's Russia will remain one of the most serious security threats. Not only for Europe, but also for the world order. Its goal remains the permanent destruction of the European security architecture. We must firmly counteract its imperial ambitions," Sikorski said.



