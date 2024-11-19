Baltic Sea cable damage sparks fears of Russian sabotage

Damage to two submarine internet cables in the Baltic Sea has raised concerns over Russia's potential interference with global infrastructure. The communication cables linking Lithuania to Sweden and Finland to Germany were severed.

According to Lithuania's Telia company, the issue was not caused by equipment failure but rather physical damage to the fiber optic cable. A similar disruption occurred in the C-Lion cable, which connects Finland and Germany. This cable, operated by Cinia, is the only direct link between Finland and Central Europe.

Approximately 1,200 kilometers long, the C-Lion cable runs parallel to important gas and energy pipelines. In response to the disruptions, the foreign ministers of Finland and Germany issued a joint statement, highlighting the potential for hybrid warfare. "The possibility of deliberate sabotage raises concerns about the fragility of our times," the statement read.

U.S.: RUSSIA'S ACTIVITIES RAISE SUSPICON

The U.S. noted increased Russian military activity around undersea cables and warned that the likelihood of sabotage operations targeting critical infrastructure has risen. A 2023 study by state broadcasters from Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland revealed that Russia had deployed a fleet of spy ships in the region.

REPAIRS UNDERWAY

Following the disruptions, Arelion, the operator of the Lithuania-Sweden cable, confirmed that it is in contact with Swedish military and civilian authorities. A ship has been dispatched to repair the C-Lion cable, but the process could take several weeks due to weather conditions.

Lithuanian State Media reported that the Lithuania-Sweden cable carries about a third of Lithuania's internet capacity, and connectivity has since been restored after the interruption.