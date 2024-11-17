TAIWAN, DEMOCRACY, DEVELOPMENT ARE CHINAS RED LINES, XI TELLS BIDEN

 Contact Us
Taiwan, democracy, development are China's 'red lines', Xi tells Biden

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the United States on Saturday not to cross a "red line" in support for Taiwan, but told his counterpart Joe Biden that Beijing was willing to work with the incoming administration of Donald Trump.

November 17,2024
China's President Xi Jinping told his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden that the issues of Taiwan, democracy, human rights and rights to development are "red lines" for China and not to be challenged, the official state media Xinhua said on Sunday.

Xi warned the United States not to get involved in bilateral disputes over islands and reefs in the South China Sea or "aid or abet the impulsion to make provocations" in that region, it said.

China and United States would roil or even see relations take a setback in rivalry with each other, but could make considerable progress by treating each other as partners and friends, Xi told Biden on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic forum summit in Peru, according to Xinhua.