At least 43,846 Palestinians killed in Israeli offensive since Oct. 7, 2023 - ministry

The health ministry in the Gaza Strip said on Sunday that at least 43,846 people have been killed in more than 13 months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants. The toll includes 47 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 103,740 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.

Published November 17,2024
