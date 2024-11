A strong earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude on the Richter scale shook Japan's Koshima region on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck at an intermediate depth of 70.6 kilometers (43.8 miles) beneath the epicenter at 9:16 p.m. local time (1216GMT), with no tsunami warning issued, according to the agency.

According to preliminary seismic data, the quake was most likely felt by many people near the epicenter. However, there was no reported damage.