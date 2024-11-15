PRESIDENTS COALITION SET TO WIN SRI LANKAS GENERAL ELECTION

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's National People's Power (NPP) coalition was set for a sweeping victory in the country's general election, local media reported Friday.

The NPP has secured 62.82% of the vote with a total of 6.6 million ballots, gaining 85 seats in parliament.

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), led by Sajith Premadasa, followed with 18.09% of the vote, amounting to 1.9 million votes and 23 seats, Newswire reported.

The New Democratic Front (NDF), aligned with former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, received 4.83% of the vote with 466,818 ballots, capturing two seats.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) trailed with 3.25% of the vote, totaling 343,690 votes, also securing two seats.

"This is a critical moment for Sri Lanka. We aim to form a strong parliament, and we believe the people will grant us that mandate," Dissanayake said after voting.