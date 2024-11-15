PRESIDENTS COALITION SET TO WIN SRI LANKAS GENERAL ELECTION

 Contact Us
President's coalition set to win Sri Lanka's general election

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's National People's Power (NPP) coalition secured a landslide victory in the country's general election, winning 62.82% of the vote and 85 parliamentary seats. The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) followed with 18.09% and 23 seats.

Published November 15,2024
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's National People's Power (NPP) coalition was set for a sweeping victory in the country's general election, local media reported Friday.

The NPP has secured 62.82% of the vote with a total of 6.6 million ballots, gaining 85 seats in parliament.

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), led by Sajith Premadasa, followed with 18.09% of the vote, amounting to 1.9 million votes and 23 seats, Newswire reported.

The New Democratic Front (NDF), aligned with former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, received 4.83% of the vote with 466,818 ballots, capturing two seats.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) trailed with 3.25% of the vote, totaling 343,690 votes, also securing two seats.

"This is a critical moment for Sri Lanka. We aim to form a strong parliament, and we believe the people will grant us that mandate," Dissanayake said after voting.