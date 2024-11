A strong earthquake of 6.6 magnitude struck off the coast of Papua New Guinea on Friday, the US Geological Survey reported.

At a depth of 52.4 kilometers (32.5 miles), the USGS said in a brief statement that the quake was recorded at 3.28 p.m. local time (0528GMT), some 112 km from the town of Kokopo, capital of the Pacific Island nation's East New Britain province.

There have been no reports of damage of tsunami warnings as of 0540 GMT.