Russia welcomes efforts of joint Arab-Islamic summit on Gaza, Lebanon

Russia on Thursday praised efforts of the joint Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit held in Saudi Arabia on Monday, aimed at ending bloodshed in Gaza and Lebanon, where Israel continues its air and ground attacks.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the position, outlined at the Riyadh summit, aligns with Russia's approach -- resolution of the armed conflicts through diplomacy.

"We highly appreciate the commitment of regional states to play a leading role in advancing the task of ending violence in the Middle East as soon as possible and normalizing the situation in this vast area," the statement read.

The ministry expressed readiness to work in close coordination with Arab and Muslim partners, as well as other like-minded partners in interests of de-escalation and the search for a comprehensive political and diplomatic settlement in accordance with an internationally recognized framework.

The participants of the meeting, convened by Saudi Arabia, adopted a statement, calling for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, and the implementation of relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly and Security Council, as well as for providing humanitarian assistance.

The declaration emphasized the need for settlement based on the right of the Palestinian people to establish their own state.