Morocco, Saudi Arabia sign agreements to boost judicial, security cooperation

Morocco and Saudi Arabia signed three agreements Wednesday to enhance judicial and security cooperation.

The agreements were signed during a meeting in the Saudi capital Riyadh between Moroccan Justice Minister Abdelatif Ouahbi and Saudi Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, according to a statement from Morocco's Ministry of Justice.

The statement noted that the agreements include mutual assistance in criminal matters, establishing a legal framework for the transfer of sentenced individuals, and organizing extradition procedures between the two nations.

It added that the agreements aim to strengthen the effectiveness of judicial and security cooperation, particularly in areas of investigation, prosecution and combating crime in all its forms.

The statement also highlighted that the agreements support joint efforts under the national laws of both countries, helping to combat cross-border crime, reduce impunity and provide effective mechanisms for the social and psychological rehabilitation of convicts.

Previously, the two countries signed a judicial agreement in 2006 aimed at exchanging documents, publications and research, including judicial rulings, sharing information on judge training and coordinating positions on matters of mutual interest during international meetings.