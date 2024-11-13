NATO chief calls for more support for Ukraine amid Russian pressure

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday called for stronger support for Ukraine as Russian pressure intensifies on the country's eastern front.



Rutte emphasized the need to "do more than just keep Ukraine in the fight," shortly before meeting French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.



"We need to raise the cost for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his enabling authoritarian friends, by providing Ukraine with the support it needs to change the trajectory of the conflict," Rutte said, according to a NATO press statement.



He also emphasized the long-term commitment required from Western partners, particularly as Ukraine faces what could be its harshest winter since the war began in 2022.



Following his meeting with Macron, Rutte pointed out that Russia continues its assault on Ukraine while bolstering its alliances with China, Iran and North Korea.



"We must stand together – Europe, North America and our global partners - to keep our people safe and prosperous," Rutte said.



He noted the progress made in strengthening NATO's defence industry and production capabilities but called for increased defence spending to further reduce the risk of future conflicts.



"The more we spend on defence, the more we reduce the risk of future conflict," Rutte said.



Rutte, a former Dutch prime minister, took over the role of NATO secretary general on October 1.









