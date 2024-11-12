Spain’s foreign minister: humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza must be addressed urgently

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday that nations must urgently address the "humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza."

In a post on X, Albares said he spoke with his Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Mustafa on Tuesday.

His call comes days after Qatar's foreign ministry announced it would pause efforts to mediate a cease-fire deal until Israel and Hamas show "willingness and seriousness" to engage in talks.

The victory of Donald Trump in the United States also brings more uncertainty to negotiations.

Since early in the war, Spain has been pushing for an international peace conference that would lead to the implementation of a two-state solution.

Mustafa on Tuesday thanked Spain for its "firm position."

In the conversation, Albares also "condemned the attacks against civilians and infrastructure," according to his post.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli onslaught against Gaza has killed more than 43,600 people and destroyed much of the enclave's infrastructure.

In May, Spain recognized an independent Palestinian state alongside Norway, Ireland, and later Slovenia.





