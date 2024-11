South Korea's vision for expanded world role aligns with Trump policies, minister says

South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said on Tuesday the country's vision for its expanded world role aligns with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies.

"Trump's policy direction, which values the expanded role of allies and their security contributions, is in line with our global political, national vision to fulfill roles and responsibilities" befitting South Korea's position, Cho said.