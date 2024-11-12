 Contact Us
News World 35 killed, 43 injured in China car-ramming

35 killed, 43 injured in China car-ramming

A car-ramming incident in Zhuhai, southeastern China's Guangdong province, killed at least 35 people and injured 43 others on Monday night, according to state media. The suspect, a 62-year-old man identified by his surname Fan, drove into a crowd in what police described as an act of "self-harm."

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published November 12,2024
Subscribe
35 KILLED, 43 INJURED IN CHINA CAR-RAMMING

At least 35 people were killed and 43 others injured in a car-ramming in southern China, state media reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred Monday night in Zhuhai city of the southeastern Guangdong province, when a 62-year-old male drove his car into the crowd, according to the local English daily Global Times.

It was an act of "self-harm" by the suspect, police said.

The suspect, whose last name is Fan, was admitted to a hospital for treatment, where he injured his neck with a knife and is currently comatose.

Police said the initial investigation indicated that the "case was caused by dissatisfaction with the division of marital property during his divorce."