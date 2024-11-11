UK defense chief says he doesn’t expect Trump to 'turn away' from NATO

The British defense secretary on Monday said he expects U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to remain committed to NATO.

"I don't expect the US to turn away from NATO," John Healey told Sky News as Trump's election victory last week raised questions on U.S. commitment to NATO.

Healey said that the U.S. recognizes the importance of the alliance and avoiding further conflict in Europe.

"But, I do say, and I've argued for some time, that the European nations in NATO need to do more of the heavy lifting," he added.

Healey went on to say that Trump "rightly pushed" European nations to increase NATO funding, adding that the U.S. commitment to the alliance remained through the previous Trump administration and he has no reason to think that support will end during his second term.

Previously, Trump criticized many NATO member countries for not spending more on defense.



