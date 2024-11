U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin leave at the end of a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. (AFP File Photo)

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin not to escalate the situation in Ukraine in a phone call, a report said Sunday.

The call took place Thursday, The Washington Post reported, adding that Trump reminded Putin of the considerable U.S. military presence in Europe.

The call, if confirmed, would mark the first conversation between the two men since Trump won the Nov. 5 presidential election.