SERBIA’S PRESIDENT SAYS HE EXPECTS BETTER TIES WITH US DURING TRUMPS TERM

Serbia’s president says he expects better ties with US during Trump's term

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday that he expects to have a stronger partnership with the U.S. under President-elect Donald Trump's leadership.

Vucic's remarks came after a phone call with Trump.

"I am grateful to Trump that he knows a lot of things about Serbia, even spoke about the sporting successes of our country. I used the opportunity, with the desire to further develop our relations in all spheres of society, and expressed the hope that he would visit Serbia, because Serbia was a country where support for the election of President Trump was the largest in all of Europe," he said on social media.

Vucic said Trump thanked him for the huge support he received from the Serbian people and expressed his belief that he will be able to discuss further improvement of relations between the two countries in all fields with Trump in the coming period.

The call marked the first conversation between the two men since Trump won the Nov. 5 presidential election.