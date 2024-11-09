Polish PM to meet French, UK, NATO leaders to discuss Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will meet France's president, Britain's prime minister, the head of NATO, and leaders of Nordic and Baltic states soon to discuss transatlantic cooperation and the war in Ukraine, he said on Saturday.

The future of aid to Ukraine is among the major questions facing the European Union after Donald Trump's U.S. election victory. Trump has criticised the level of U.S. support for Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion, and before the election promised to end the conflict before even taking office, without explaining how.

"There is no doubt that this new political landscape is a serious challenge for everyone, especially in the context of a possible end to the Russian-Ukrainian war as a result of an agreement between, for example, the president of Russia and the new president of the United States," Tusk said.

"...in the coming days, we will very intensively coordinate cooperation with countries that have a very similar view on the geopolitical and transatlantic situation and situation in Ukraine," he added.

Tusk said French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO head Mark Rutte would visit Warsaw soon and he would meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer either in Warsaw or in London. Tusk will also meet Nordic and Baltic leaders in Stockholm.

"Everything will, of course, be in the context of new challenges facing our homeland, the entire region, the European Union and the Western community," Tusk said.

He reiterated what he said before the U.S. election: no matter the result, Europe has to take greater responsibility for its own safety and Ukraine's future cannot be decided without Ukraine.







