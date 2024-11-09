NATO condemns Russia, North Korea for expanding war in Ukraine

NATO on Friday condemned Russia and North Korea for expanding the war in Ukraine.

"NATO Allies strongly condemn the decisions by the leaders of the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to dangerously expand Russia's unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine," the alliance said in a statement.

Maintaining that North Korea is assisting Russia in its war efforts against Ukraine by sending ammunition, ballistic missiles and more recently, troops, the statement said the moves constitute "a dangerous expansion of its ongoing support for Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine."

"The deepening military cooperation between Russia and the DPRK deeply impacts Euro-Atlantic security, with implications also for the Indo-Pacific," it said.

Asserting that the growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea violates numerous UN Security Council resolutions, of which Russia is also a member, it said, "We call on Russia to return to compliance with these resolutions and to uphold its international obligations."

Against this background, it added, "NATO will continue to work with its partners, in particular in the Indo-Pacific, to promote peace and stability, and prevent Russia and those facilitating its war effort from undermining regional and global stability."

It also underscored that the alliance will continue to improve its deterrence and defense against all threats and challenges in all domains and multiple strategic directions.

South Korea's Defense Ministry claimed last Tuesday that 10,000 North Korean troops were deployed in Russia.

Neither North Korea nor Russia has commented on the allegations, though the Kremlin has asserted its right to build relations with Pyongyang, describing it as a matter of Russian sovereignty.