Erdoğan: Ankara-Washington cooperation could overcome Gaza, Ukraine crises

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking to journalists on his return flight after official visits to Kyrgyzstan and Hungary, made significant statements and responded to questions.

"We face many challenges, including Palestinian issue and Russia-Ukraine crisis. It is possible to overcome them with Türkiye-US cooperation," Turkish President Erdoğan stressed in his comments to reporters on Friday.

Erdoğan highlighted 'indisputable' partnership with US under Donald Trump, saying they 'worked together' despite occasional differences of opinion.

"Trump made some nice statements about Türkiye for next process. We invited him to our country, I hope he will accept our invitation," Erdoğan said in a statement.

Here are the following keynotes from Erdoğan's remarks:

We support relationship with EU free from political barriers, based on equal conditions and expect visionary approach to make up for lost time.

More guns, bombs, chaos and conflict will not end this (Russia-Ukraine) war. More dialogue, diplomacy and consensus will open door to peace.

Our country succeeded in bringing both sides to the table multiple times, and we can do it again. This (Russia-Ukraine) war must end.











