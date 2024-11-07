Ukrainian president says there is no ‘alternative’ to a strong Europe

The Ukrainian president said on Thursday that there is no "alternative" to a strong Europe, calling for unity among European countries to reach peace amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"Peace is the reward only for those strong. Thus, there is no alternative to a strong Europe. And unity is essential for strength," Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the fifth European Political Community (EPC) summit held in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

Expressing that there has been much talk about Ukraine making concessions to Russia since the last EPC summit in July, Zelenskyy said it is "unacceptable" for Kyiv and "suicidal" for all Europe.

"And what's next? Should Europe seek the favor of (North Korean President) Kim Jong Un in hopes that he, too, will leave Europe in peace? No strong leader who helped build a united, strong, and peaceful Europe would even imagine doing this," he said.

Zelenskyy further said the concept of "peace through strength," as referred to by US President-elect Donald J. Trump, has "proven its realism and effectiveness" more than once.

"Now, it is needed once more," he noted, saying there should be no "illusion" that one can buy "just peace" by "showing weakness or selling out some European positions or any European country's standing."

He went on to argue that Russia launched the ongoing Ukraine war because it wanted global power, starting with control over Ukraine and then over all of Europe, not because it needed more land.

"We need sufficient weapons, not support in talks. Hugs with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin won't help. Some of you have been hugging him for 20 years, and things are only getting worse. He thinks only about wars and will not change. Only pressure can put limits on him," he said.

He added that they have built a "clear diplomatic system" capable of pushing Russia toward a "just peace," reiterating that Ukraine's peace formula and "victory plan" are still on the table.









