NASAS JUNO SPACECRAFT CAPTURES STUNNING NEW IMAGES OF JUPITERS SURFACE

NASA's Juno spacecraft, which entered Jupiter's orbit in 2016, has provided the first images of the planet and its moons. However, the latest images sent back to Earth are truly remarkable compared to previous ones. On October 23, when Juno reached its closest point to the planet, the data captured displayed the colorful spots on Jupiter's surface.

On NASA's JunoCam page, raw image data is available, allowing participants to process the images and highlight different atmospheric features. They can also enhance the colors, create collages, and use advanced color restoration techniques to make the photos even more striking.

The latest processed images shared by participants once again showcase Jupiter's mesmerizing atmosphere. Juno's next perihelion pass will take place on November 25.