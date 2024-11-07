NASAS JUNO SPACECRAFT CAPTURES STUNNING NEW IMAGES OF JUPITERS SURFACE

 Contact Us
NASA's Juno spacecraft has captured stunning new images of Jupiter, showcasing its colorful surface spots, as it reached its closest point to the planet on October 23. The processed images highlight the planet's dynamic atmosphere and will be followed by another close flyby on November 25.

Published November 07,2024
NASA's Juno spacecraft, which entered Jupiter's orbit in 2016, has provided the first images of the planet and its moons. However, the latest images sent back to Earth are truly remarkable compared to previous ones. On October 23, when Juno reached its closest point to the planet, the data captured displayed the colorful spots on Jupiter's surface.

On NASA's JunoCam page, raw image data is available, allowing participants to process the images and highlight different atmospheric features. They can also enhance the colors, create collages, and use advanced color restoration techniques to make the photos even more striking.

The latest processed images shared by participants once again showcase Jupiter's mesmerizing atmosphere. Juno's next perihelion pass will take place on November 25.