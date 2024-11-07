Malaysian premier hopes Trump’s victory will end Gaza, Ukraine conflicts

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday expressed hope that US President-elect Donald Trump's victory will bring positive changes in geopolitics, particularly to end the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, state news agency Bernama reported.

"We will welcome any positive stance by the United States towards peace, particularly efforts to halt Israel's violent attacks on Gaza and to acknowledge the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people," the prime minister said at a press conference in Beijing. He is on a four-day working visit to China.

Anwar hoped that Trump would find a path to reconciliation in the Ukraine conflict, which could help address global economic challenges.

Trump, a Republican, beat Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race, securing a massive 295 Electoral College votes, well above required 270. The victory marks Trump's return to the US presidency for a second term.

Anwar said he will invite Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the ASEAN summit and the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council Plus China summit in Kuala Lumpur next year. Malaysia will assume ASEAN chairmanship from Jan. 1, 2025.









