RUSSIAS MEDVEDEV SAYS A TRUMP PRESIDENCY WOULD BE A BLOW TO UKRAINE

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that a Donald Trump win in the U.S. election would probably be bad news for Ukraine, but said it was unclear how far Trump would be able to cut U.S. financing for the war.

Trump, a Repiblican, claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest after Fox News projected that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, which would cap a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.

"Trump has one useful quality for us: as a businessman to the core, he mortally dislikes spending money on various hangers–on and stupid hanger-on allies, on bad charity projects and on voracious international organisations," Dmitry Medvedev, a senior security official, posted on his official Telegram account.

He said that the Ukrainian authorities fell into the category of people Trump was likely to not want to spend too much money on and suggested the Ukrainian leadership would be doing what it could to console itself if it was confirmed he had won.

"The question is how much Trump will be forced to give to the war. He's stubborn, but the system is stronger," said Medvedev.











