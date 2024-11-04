Egypt’s foreign minister, Blinken discuss cease-fire efforts in Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan crisis

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed cease-fire efforts in Gaza and Lebanon as well as the crisis in Sudan in a phone call Sunday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The top diplomats discussed efforts to secure an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and to address the sharp deterioration in humanitarian conditions in the enclave, according to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's condemnation of Israel's actions that impede humanitarian aid and block the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) from carrying out its mission.

He emphasized the importance of empowering the Palestinian Authority and treating the West Bank and Gaza as a unified Palestinian territory, with a view toward ending the occupation and establishing a Palestinian state.

The two officials also addressed political and field developments in Lebanon. Abdelatty stressed the need for international efforts to secure an immediate cease-fire in Lebanon, calm tensions, fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and provide humanitarian aid in response to Lebanon's severe crisis.

Resolution 1701, adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, calls for a cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and for the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River in southern Lebanon to be patrolled by the Lebanese Army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Abdelatty condemned Israel's incursions into Lebanese territory and its targeting of UNIFIL in violation of Lebanese sovereignty and international law.

Regarding Lebanon's internal issues, he discussed Egypt's efforts to resolve Lebanon's presidential vacancy, underscoring the importance of electing a president without external influence. Since September 2022, Lebanon's parliament has failed 12 times to elect a head of state.

The two men also discussed the deteriorating situation in Sudan and ongoing efforts to secure a cease-fire and ensure humanitarian access.

Abdelatty stressed the importance of maintaining Sudanese state institutions, supporting Sudan's territorial integrity and increasing humanitarian aid.

Since mid-April 2023, fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has left more than 20,000 people dead and displaced more than 11 million, according to the UN.

International calls are growing for an end to the conflict, which has driven millions toward famine and death amid severe food shortages across 13 of Sudan's 18 states.