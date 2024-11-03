Chinese firm sells tickets for 2027 suborbital space tourism flight

Chinese company Deep Blue Aerospace has sold two tickets for its planned 2027 suborbital flight at 1.5 million yuan (approximately $210,000) each, offering passengers a five-minute experience of weightlessness. The company plans to expand ticket sales next month.

According to national media reports, the tickets were sold last night through the e-commerce site Taobao.

Deep Blue Aerospace, based in Jiangsu province, has become the first company in China to sell tickets for space tourism.

Aiming to conduct a suborbital flight via rocket in 2027, the company promises that during the planned 12-minute flight, passengers will experience weightlessness for at least five minutes as they are taken into outer space beyond the atmosphere.

Since the suborbital flight will not be conducted with a special spaceplane but rather with a rocket, the company will need to conduct numerous unmanned flight tests over the next two years.

With the help of reusable rocket technology, it is anticipated that such space travel could become significantly cheaper in the future.

The company plans to sell more tickets for the flight next month.