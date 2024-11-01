Moldova’s top court rules to enshrine EU integration into constitution

Moldova's top court ruled Thursday to enshrine European Union integration into its constitution, nearly two weeks after the country voted to amend the document in a key referendum.

On Oct. 20, Moldovans headed to the polls to vote on a referendum, as a result of which a narrow "yes" vote emerged to enshrine the country's path to EU membership in the constitution.

The vote took place simultaneously with a presidential election, in which incumbent President Maia Sandu, seen as pro-Western, sought a second term in office.

Sandu received less than 50% of the vote, however, paving the way for a runoff on Nov. 3.

"Moldova takes a historic step as the Constitutional Court ruled today to enshrine EU integration in our Constitution, reflecting the will of the people in the recent referendum," Sandu said in a statement on X.

"This victory belongs to our citizens, who have chosen a future anchored in peace and prosperity," she added.

The referendum and presidential election were marked by accusations of external influence, particularly by Sandu, who accused "criminal groups," which she said work with "foreign forces hostile to our national interests," of trying to keep the country "trapped in uncertainty and instability."

"We have clear evidence that these criminal groups aimed to buy 300,000 votes-a fraud of unprecedented scale. Their objective was to undermine a democratic process. Their intention is to spread fear and panic in the society," Sandu said on X.

Rebuffing the accusations, Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Russian presidency, said they need to provide evidence of the alleged interference.



