UN expresses concern over reports of North Korean troops in Russia

The UN expressed grave concern Wednesday over reports of North Korean military personnel being deployed to Russia.

"We have followed with serious concern the recent reports of military personnel of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) being deployed to the Russian Federation, including their possible deployment to the conflict zone," Miroslav Jenca, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, said at a UN Security Council meeting.

Noting the UN has no additional details, Jenca said it "is not in a position to verify or confirm claims or reports" regarding the deployments.

He highlighted the troubling context of the reports, saying they follow allegations of North Korea transferring military supplies, including ballistic missiles and artillery shells, to Russia for potential use in its military operations in Ukraine.

Urging "all relevant actors to refrain from any steps that may lead to the spillover and intensification of the war in Ukraine," Jenca reiterated the importance of adhering to Security Council resolutions concerning the DPRK.

He said the question of whether the presence of North Korean troops in Russia falls within these resolutions is a matter for the Security Council to determine.

"As we have repeatedly warned, the dangerous, escalatory trajectory of the war in Ukraine will only lead to further suffering, mounting destruction and deeper geopolitical divisions that we simply cannot afford," he said.

Noting the ongoing attacks by Russia against Ukraine, Jenca said "this war continues to inflame regional and global tensions and divisions."









