A Ukrainian serviceman from an anti-drone mobile air defence unit smokes near an anti aircraft cannon as he waits for Russian kamikaze drones in Kherson region (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 33 of the 62 drones that Russia launched overnight, Ukraine's air forces said on Wednesday.

Another 25 of the drones were unaccounted for, with some likely to had been intercepted by Ukraine's electronic warfare measures, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app.

It was not immediately clear what happened to the remaining four drones.